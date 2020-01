Taal Thok Ke: Why Mamata's Center Vs State on Citizenship Law?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met at Raj Bhavan on Saturday amid the protests across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In the meeting with PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee cleared out that she doesn't want NRC and NPR in her state. #PMModi #MamataBanerjee #Kolkata #ZeeNews #CAAParModiVsMamata