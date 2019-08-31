close

Taal Thok Ke: Why Opposition is unhappy with exclusion figure in NRC list?

The government of Assam on Saturday published the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list amid tight security arrangements across the state. The final NRC list can be checked at www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in. According to the Assam government officials, the list was released online around 10 AM at all NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) across the state. A total of 3,11,21,004 persons have been found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.

Aug 31, 2019, 19:12 PM IST

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 31st August, 2019