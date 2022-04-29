हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taal Thok Ke: Will Raj Thackeray's 'Bhonga Azaan' spark controversy?

Loudspeaker controversies are in the headlines these days in the country. Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Bhonga Ajaan' was released today. This film will be released in theaters on May 3. The story of the film is based on the troubles caused by loudspeaker noise. The rights of the film have been bought by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The big issue of debate in India's number 1 debate show 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - will Raj Thackeray's film 'Bhonga Azaan' provoke? Watch 'Taal Thok Ke' ​ with Aditi Tyagi

Apr 29, 2022, 22:18 PM IST

