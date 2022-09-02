Taal Thok Ke: Will the government treasury open for madrasas?

Soon a special survey is going to be done on madrasas of UP. The UP government is asking for their papers from madrasas and the opposition will not show the paper, there is a ruckus. Some leaders are calling the survey of madrasas as mini NRC, while some are calling it a violation of constitutional rights. On the other hand, the Assam government is taking strict steps regarding illegal madrasas.

