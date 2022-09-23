NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke:How many sympathizers of 'terrorist' PFI?

|Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
A big disclosure has come to light in the raids of NIA and Enforcement Directorate ED across the country against PFI. According to sources in the security agencies, important clues have been found in this raid about the funding of PFI from the country and abroad. Documents with Zee News have revealed that Muslims sympathizing with PFI living in Gulf countries are funding PFI with crores of rupees. The big question of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - How many sympathizers of 'terrorist' PFI?

All Videos

Stuck in Doomscrolling? Here's 5 quick ways to get over it | Zee English News
Stuck in Doomscrolling? Here's 5 quick ways to get over it | Zee English News
PFI funding came from Gulf countries- Sources
4:23
PFI funding came from Gulf countries- Sources
Best-in-death overs options for Indian cricket team
Best-in-death overs options for Indian cricket team
Police arrests several in Ankita missing case
5:19
Police arrests several in Ankita missing case
Why 'violent politics' in the name of bandh?
12:59
Why 'violent politics' in the name of bandh?

Trending Videos

Stuck in Doomscrolling? Here's 5 quick ways to get over it | Zee English News
4:23
PFI funding came from Gulf countries- Sources
Best-in-death overs options for Indian cricket team
5:19
Police arrests several in Ankita missing case
12:59
Why 'violent politics' in the name of bandh?
Taal thok ke,taal thok ke with aditi tyagi,ताल ठोक,Aditi Tyagi,aditi tyagi live,Breaking News,PFI,pfi kya hai,pfi news today,pfi raid,ED,ed nia raid,ed nia raid on pfi,NIA raid,nia raid kerala,nia raid live,nia raid pfi,pfi protest,pfi protest in kerala,pfi kerala,pfi kerala raid,pfi kerala hartal,pfi kerala bandh,Kerala,Kerala bandh,Amit Shah,amit shah ajit doval meeting,amit shah on pfi,Kerala protest,ISIS,NIA investigation,Hindi News,