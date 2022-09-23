Taal Thok Ke:How many sympathizers of 'terrorist' PFI?

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

A big disclosure has come to light in the raids of NIA and Enforcement Directorate ED across the country against PFI. According to sources in the security agencies, important clues have been found in this raid about the funding of PFI from the country and abroad. Documents with Zee News have revealed that Muslims sympathizing with PFI living in Gulf countries are funding PFI with crores of rupees. The big question of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - How many sympathizers of 'terrorist' PFI?