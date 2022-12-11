NewsVideos
Tarn Taran News: Who is terrorizing Punjab with rockets?

Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
The police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab was attacked with a rocket launcher today. This attack took place at the search center located in Sarhali. After which the police started investigating the matter. Police has also registered a case under UAPA. Although IB Input had warned earlier. But then the Punjab Police did not pay attention. After the attack, an alert has been issued and the army has reached outside the police station.

