Team India took revenge from Pakistan, won the match by 5 wickets

Team India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets. Team needed 7 runs to win in the last over. Hardik Pandya gave victory to Team India by hitting a six off the fourth ball of the over.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 12:47 AM IST

Team India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets. Team needed 7 runs to win in the last over. Hardik Pandya gave victory to Team India by hitting a six off the fourth ball of the over.