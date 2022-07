Tension in Karnataka after BJP leader's murder

Tension after BJP leader murdered in South Karnataka. Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha district secretary Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district leading to tensions; this incident of murder is being linked to 'Sir Tan Se Juda'.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

