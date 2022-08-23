NewsVideos

Thal Thok Ke: Race of insulting religion in the country?

The controversy which had arisen in the whole country a few days ago on the insult of Prophet Muhammad, has arisen again because BJP MLA T Raja Singh's controversial remarks. He also been suspended by the party after the remarks but Asaduddin Owaisi alleges that all this is BJP's plan.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
