The Gangotri Highway has been closed due to landslides in Uttarakhand

The Gangotri Highway has been closed due to landslides in Uttarakhand. Due to the rocks falling from the mountains, the highway had to be closed, whose pictures have also come to the fore.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

