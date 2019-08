The journey of Article 370 and 35A; Here's all you need to know

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been scrapped. He said that Article 370 was scrapped through Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.The Home Minister was welcomed with applause by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs as he entered the Rajya Sabha on Monday.#KashmirMeinTiranga