The slip is not from today but from the time of Lord Valmiki says Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham is today in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Where he first took a bath on the Triveni Sangam beach and then held a court. Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri said from the court that the pamphlet is from the time of Lord Valmiki.