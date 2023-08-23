videoDetails

This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Upon Chandrayaan-3's successful landing, Prime Minister Modi declared, "We are witnesses to the new flight of the new India; new history has been written." India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity." The South Pole of the moon has never been reached by any nation. The third lunar mission from ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, made a soft landing on the moon. "With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there," adds PM Modi. India has created history as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon at around 06:03 PM on Wednesday. Indian Prime Minister Modi joined the live landing of Chandrayaan-3 from South Africa where he is attending the BRICS summit. Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman S Somanath gave an address after the landing and said, 'India is on the moon'.