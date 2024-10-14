Advertisement
Watch visuals of Dussehra celebration from Kullu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
In Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, the festival is celebrated differently from the rest of the country. Dhahshara festival lasts for 7 days. Know why it is special?

