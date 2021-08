Tight security at Red Fort ahead of 15 August, containers and 9 anti-drone systems installed

After the violence on 26 January, the security forces do not want to make any mistake this time in the security of the Red Fort. The gate through which the rioters entered the Red Fort on January 26 has been sealed with iron containers for the first time. Now, these containers will also be useful in terms of security, while the theme of 'Nation First Always First' will also be shown through painting on them.