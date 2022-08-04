NewsVideos

Time Machine: When Mulayam Singh ordered police firing on Karsevaks

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Watch Today in Time Machine, Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'shot scandal'!

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:12 PM IST
Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Watch Today in Time Machine, Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'shot scandal'!

All Videos

Mehbooba Mufti put up J&K flag on her Twitter profile
2:27
Mehbooba Mufti put up J&K flag on her Twitter profile
Action on drug smugglers in Mumbai
2:5
Action on drug smugglers in Mumbai
Herald Case - What did ED recover in 160 hours?
6:1
Herald Case - What did ED recover in 160 hours?
Masoom Sawaal Controversy : People are furious after seeing Lord Krishna's photo on sanitary pad
0:41
Masoom Sawaal Controversy : People are furious after seeing Lord Krishna's photo on sanitary pad
Bulldozer demolishes madrassa in Assam
1:0
Bulldozer demolishes madrassa in Assam

Trending Videos

2:27
Mehbooba Mufti put up J&K flag on her Twitter profile
2:5
Action on drug smugglers in Mumbai
6:1
Herald Case - What did ED recover in 160 hours?
0:41
Masoom Sawaal Controversy : People are furious after seeing Lord Krishna's photo on sanitary pad
1:0
Bulldozer demolishes madrassa in Assam
time machine,time machine zee news,time machine show,time machine on zee news,zee news show time machine,Hindi News,time machine zee history show,highlights of india history,time machine,time machine live show,time machin zee show,time machine with aditi tyagi,India history,Indian history,Zee News,Ram Mandir,Ayodhya,Mulayam Singh,kar sevak,