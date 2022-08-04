Time Machine: When Mulayam Singh ordered police firing on Karsevaks

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Watch Today in Time Machine, Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'shot scandal'!

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Watch Today in Time Machine, Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'shot scandal'!