videoDetails

Today BJP go to court regarding MCD Standing Committee Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

MCD Standing Committee Election: Delhi MCD has again become the arena of fighting. Between the elections of the Standing Committee, there was a fierce fight between BJP and AAP corporators. There is news in this matter that now BJP can go to court regarding MCD standing committee election