TTK : What is the politics behind Owaisi's allegations of discrimination against Muslims?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi often targets the central government. Once again he has targeted the central government and accused the government of discrimination in the loans given to street vendors. Owaisi has said that the Modi government gave loans to 32 lakh street vendors but only 331 of them are minorities.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi often targets the central government. Once again he has targeted the central government and accused the government of discrimination in the loans given to street vendors. Owaisi has said that the Modi government gave loans to 32 lakh street vendors but only 331 of them are minorities.

