Earthquake tremors of 6.4 magnitude hits Turkey once again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Turkiye Earthquake: Once again strong tremors of earthquake were felt in Turkey. The intensity of the earthquake has been measured at 6.3 on the Richter scale.

