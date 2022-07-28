NewsVideos

Two arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case

BJP Yuva Morcha district Secretary Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The first arrest has been made in the Praveen murder case. Karnataka Police arrested 2 in the case, one named Zakir and the other named Shafiq. Watch what is the connection between 'throat-slitting gang' and PFI?

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
BJP Yuva Morcha district Secretary Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The first arrest has been made in the Praveen murder case. Karnataka Police arrested 2 in the case, one named Zakir and the other named Shafiq. Watch what is the connection between 'throat-slitting gang' and PFI?

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan Controversial statement-- BJP to file complain against Congress?
1H7:3
Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan Controversial statement-- BJP to file complain against Congress?
Bengal SSC Scam--Mamata Banerjee dismisses Partha Chaterjee from ministerial post
4:37
Bengal SSC Scam--Mamata Banerjee dismisses Partha Chaterjee from ministerial post
Adhir Ranjan says will apologize to the President in person over controversial statement
5:55
Adhir Ranjan says will apologize to the President in person over controversial statement
Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in illegal mining case
0:48
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in illegal mining case

Trending Videos

1H7:3
Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan Controversial statement-- BJP to file complain against Congress?
4:37
Bengal SSC Scam--Mamata Banerjee dismisses Partha Chaterjee from ministerial post
5:55
Adhir Ranjan says will apologize to the President in person over controversial statement
Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
0:48
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in illegal mining case
praveen nettaru murder,praveen nettaru murder case,hindi activist murder,bjp yuva morcha worker murder,praveen nettaru,praveen nettaru murdered,praveen nettar murder,praveen nettaru killed,praveen nettaru karnataka,praveen nettaru video,bjp praveen nettaru,praveen nettaru news,praveen nettaru updates,cm about praveen nettaru,preveen nettaru,justice for praveen nettar,two arrested in Praveen murder case,Breaking News,pfi connection,Throat slitting gang,