Two arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case

BJP Yuva Morcha district Secretary Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The first arrest has been made in the Praveen murder case. Karnataka Police arrested 2 in the case, one named Zakir and the other named Shafiq. Watch what is the connection between 'throat-slitting gang' and PFI?

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

