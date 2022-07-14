NewsVideos

Two suspected terrorists caught by police in patna

Two suspected terrorists have climbed into the hands of the police from Patna, the capital of Bihar. According to the claims of Patna Police, they were also surprised to know the intentions of these two arrested terrorists. Terror training was being given here.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
