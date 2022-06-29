NewsVideos

Udaipur Murder Case: The pain of family members spilled- 'Why Kanhaiya was killed, what was his fault'

There is an alert in the entire state after the tailor's throat slitting case in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After this incident, incidents of stone pelting and arson have also come to the fore in many places in the state. The relatives allege that the police have ignored them.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
