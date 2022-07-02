NewsVideos

Udaipur Murder Case Update: Witness of Kanhaiyalal murder case reveals the details

There is outrage in the whole country over the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur. The whole country is demanding the death penalty for the killers. Big news has come out in this matter. Zee News spoke to the witness of the Udaipur murder case. Watch this report!

Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
There is outrage in the whole country over the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur. The whole country is demanding the death penalty for the killers. Big news has come out in this matter. Zee News spoke to the witness of the Udaipur murder case. Watch this report!

What is the Pakistan connection to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
What is the Pakistan connection to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
Mission Telangana: 18 yrs on, BJP conclave is back in Hyderabad
Mission Telangana: 18 yrs on, BJP conclave is back in Hyderabad
See what Navneet Rana said in an exclusive conversation with Zee News?
See what Navneet Rana said in an exclusive conversation with Zee News?
Kamlesh Tiwari's wife receives death threat
Kamlesh Tiwari's wife receives death threat
नूपुर शर्मा पर मनोज मुंतशिर का ये बयान सुन रहा पूरा देश
नूपुर शर्मा पर मनोज मुंतशिर का ये बयान सुन रहा पूरा देश

