Udaipur Murder Case Update: Witness of Kanhaiyalal murder case reveals the details

There is outrage in the whole country over the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur. The whole country is demanding the death penalty for the killers. Big news has come out in this matter. Zee News spoke to the witness of the Udaipur murder case. Watch this report!

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

There is outrage in the whole country over the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur. The whole country is demanding the death penalty for the killers. Big news has come out in this matter. Zee News spoke to the witness of the Udaipur murder case. Watch this report!