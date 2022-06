Udaipur Tailor Murder Case : All party meeting convened on Udaipur massacre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called an all-party meeting on the Udaipur massacre. This meeting will start at 6 pm.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

