Uddhav camp to hold meets today after poll body freezes Sena symbol

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

The Election Commission has taken an important decision in the midst of the ongoing war between the two factions of Shiv Sena over the election symbol. The Election Commission has said in its interim order issued on Saturday that both the factions will not be able to use the election symbol bow and arrow.