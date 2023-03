videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: CM Yogi in full action against Mafias, says, 'will deal strictly'

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Yogi government is taking strict action against mafias in Uttar Pradesh. After reaching Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he will deal with mafias strictly. On the other hand, CBI will interrogate Lalu Prasad Yadav in Land for Job scam case.