Umesh Pal Murder Case: Keshav Prasad Maurya says on Prayagraj case, 'SP is upset with the government's action'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

The Yogi government has started bulldozer action on the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. On the other hand, the shooters involved in the massacre have not been caught yet. On the Prayagraj case, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that efforts are on to nab the criminals. He has also targeted the Samajwadi Party