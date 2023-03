videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: UP Police kills Shooter Usmaan in an encounter in Prayagraj

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, shooter Usman has been killed in an encounter in Prayagraj. First of all, Umesh Pal has been accused of firing. Please tell that out of 6 accused, 2 have had an encounter so far.