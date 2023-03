videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Was Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, the master mind of Shootout?

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, a big disclosure has been made on Shaista Parveen, wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Call details of Balli Pandit revealed that Atiq's wife had met Balli before committing the crime. Many questions are arising regarding this. Know in detail what those questions are in this report.