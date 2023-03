videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Criminals scared of Encounter in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

There is increasing fear of encounter among mafias in Uttar Pradesh. Encounters of one accused after another are coming to the fore in the Umesh Pal murder case. The question arises that after Usman, Arbaz, whose number can be next? In this report, watch how there is a fear of encounter among the mafias of UP.