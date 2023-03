videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Sadaqat Khan on 14 days police remand, Next Hearing to take place on 13th March

| Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case accused Sadaqat Khan will be on police remand for 14 days. The next hearing of Prayagraj murder case will be heald on 13th March. Watch 25 big news of the day in just 5 minutes.