NewsVideos

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence as part of the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' from today. A video of Amit Shah hoisting the tricolor with his wife has also surfaced.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence as part of the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' from today. A video of Amit Shah hoisting the tricolor with his wife has also surfaced.

All Videos

Islamic terrorist has been arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
2:40
Islamic terrorist has been arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rashifal Today: Know the solution to your problem
16:31
Rashifal Today: Know the solution to your problem
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins from today
9:31
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins from today
Videsh Superfast: Landslide in the island after the storm
2:4
Videsh Superfast: Landslide in the island after the storm
Zee Top 10: Attack on author Salman Rushdie
2:18
Zee Top 10: Attack on author Salman Rushdie

Trending Videos

2:40
Islamic terrorist has been arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
16:31
Rashifal Today: Know the solution to your problem
9:31
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins from today
2:4
Videsh Superfast: Landslide in the island after the storm
2:18
Zee Top 10: Attack on author Salman Rushdie
Har Ghar Tiranga,Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign,Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav,Tricolor,Indian National flag,15 august 2022,Home Minister,Amit Shah,Amit Shah hoisted the tricolor,hoisted the tricolor,Tricolour,amit shah hoists flag,hoist tricolor at delhi,amit shah unfurls tricolour,amit shah unfurls tricolor flag,Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,amit shah hoist video,amit shah hoists tiranga,amit shah flag hoist,drops tricolour,amit shah to hoist national flag,