UP ATS sleepless due to the confession of terrorists Mohammad Nadeem and Saifullah!

Interrogation of two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists arrested last week in UP is on. Recently, the confessions of both the terrorists Mohammad Nadeem and Saifullah have put the UP ATS to sleep. Now the ATS team has intensified the search for their other members.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued
1:0
Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued
Watch how a farmer in Punjab
Watch how a farmer in Punjab "moves" a two-story home to make space for an expressway
Breaking News: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh increased the trouble of people
10:27
Breaking News: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh increased the trouble of people
Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police
2:38
Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police
Badhir News : Center-Sisodia is misusing CBI-ED
5:2
Badhir News : Center-Sisodia is misusing CBI-ED

