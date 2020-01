UP Minority Minister Mohsin Raza: PFI is misleading Muslim youth

Uttar Pradesh's Minority Minister Mohsin Raza accused Popular Front of India (PFI) of misleading the Muslim youths and spreading Islamic extremism in the country. He also called PFI a front for the banned group SIMI and claimed that the organisation received its funding from Pakistan's intelligence wing ISI.