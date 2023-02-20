हिन्दी
Upendra Kushwaha Quits JDU, says, 'Nitish is taking wrong route'
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Feb 20, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान कुशवाहा ने सीएम नीताश कुमार ( CM Nitish Kumar ) और JDU के नेताओं पर जमकर हमला बोला. कुशवाहा ने पटना में अपने समर्थकों की बैठक बुलाई.
