Upendra Kushwaha Quits JDU, says, 'Nitish is taking wrong route'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान कुशवाहा ने सीएम नीताश कुमार ( CM Nitish Kumar ) और JDU के नेताओं पर जमकर हमला बोला. कुशवाहा ने पटना में अपने समर्थकों की बैठक बुलाई.

Chhattisgarh: ED raids Congress leaders' bases in Raipur, CM Baghel lashes out at Raman Singh
1:29
Chhattisgarh: ED raids Congress leaders' bases in Raipur, CM Baghel lashes out at Raman Singh
Patna Parking Incident: Giriraj Singh attacks Bihar Government,says,'Nitish Kumar's Credibility is over'
3:10
Patna Parking Incident: Giriraj Singh attacks Bihar Government,says,'Nitish Kumar's Credibility is over'
UP Budget Session: Opposition Raises 'Governor Go Back' Slogans During Anandiben Patel's Speech
7:21
UP Budget Session: Opposition Raises 'Governor Go Back' Slogans During Anandiben Patel's Speech
Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Scathing Attack Over Nathuram Godse's Ideology
20:39
Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Scathing Attack Over Nathuram Godse's Ideology
Imran Khan might get arrested today, chances of big uproar during his appearance
10:8
Imran Khan might get arrested today, chances of big uproar during his appearance

