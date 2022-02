Uttarakhand Elections 2022: PM Modi addresses public meeting in Rudrapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the stage for the public meeting in Rudrapur. Along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, many candidates, MPs and other leaders were present with him on the stage. PM Modi said, PM Modi said that Congress has had the same policy for decades, make big promises in elections, form the government, then the promises are not fulfilled, do scams and corruption.