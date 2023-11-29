trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693309
Uttarakhand Rescue: Workers seen outside after 17 days, CM hugged them. today's fresh news

|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: 17 दिनों से जारी Mission Uttarkashi Tunnel फाइनली कामयाब हो चुका है. Tunnel में फंसी 41 जानें धीरे-धीरे बाहर आना शुरू हो गई हैं. इसी कड़ी में पहले मजदूर के सुरक्षित Tunnel से बाहर निकने की तस्वीरें सामने आई बैं. जो कि इतने लंबे सम. अंतराल के बाद बाहर की दुनिया में आकर Emotional हो गया. देखें पूरा वीडियो
