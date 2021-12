Vaccination for children from 15-18 years to begin from Jan 3, 2022: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 25) addressed the nation with his message for Christmas, saying "We are going to enter into 2022 in a week. Today many countries are facing the threat of Omicron." PM Modi announced that vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022.