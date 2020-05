Video: India sees highest 1-day spike with 5,242 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 3,029

5242 coronavirus cases and 157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as per the Health Ministry data. Out of the total cases, 56,316 are active cases, 36,823 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 3,029 deaths. The recovery rate in India stands at 38.29 percent.