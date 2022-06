Violent protest in many districts of Bihar during the bandh

The ruckus over the Agnipath scheme has not stopped yet. A bandh was called by the opposition against this scheme in Bihar today. During this there has been arson and stone pelting by the protesters.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

