Vivek Phansalkar appointed as new police commisioner of Mumbai

A new police commissioner has been deployed in Mumbai ahead of the floor test to be held in Maharashtra tomorrow. Vivek Phansalkar has been appointed as the new police commissioner.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

A new police commissioner has been deployed in Mumbai ahead of the floor test to be held in Maharashtra tomorrow. Vivek Phansalkar has been appointed as the new police commissioner.