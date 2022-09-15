Waqf Board claims ownership of entire village in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

A strange story has come to the fore in Tiruvendurai village located in Tiruchirappalli, Chennai. Here a dispute has arisen regarding the sale of land. The Waqf Board is claiming itself as the owner of the entire village.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

