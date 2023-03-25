हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Waris Punjab De: News of appearing at Delhi bus stand in the guise of a sadhu
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 25, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
There is news of fugitive Amritpal being seen in Delhi. Kashmere Gate ISBT Punjab Police reached. She has taken the CCTV data of the bus stand with her.
×
All Videos
5:46
PM Modi's public meeting in Karnataka, says, 'the country is moving forward with everyone's participation'
10:56
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
2:10
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
5:22
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
1:3
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary
Trending Videos
5:46
PM Modi's public meeting in Karnataka, says, 'the country is moving forward with everyone's participation'
10:56
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
2:10
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
5:22
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
1:3
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh news,Amritpal,amritpal news,Punjab Police,punjab police on amritpal,amritpal new cctv footage,amritpal new cctv,amritpal cctv footage,amritpal cctv,amritpal singh mehron cctv footage,CCTV footage,cctv footage of amritpal singh,cctv footage of amritpal arrested,new cctv,new cctv amritpal singh,new cctv footage of amritpal,new cctv amritpal singh 24th march,CCTV video,cctv video of amritpal,khalistani supporter,Zee News,