Waris Punjab De: News of appearing at Delhi bus stand in the guise of a sadhu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
There is news of fugitive Amritpal being seen in Delhi. Kashmere Gate ISBT Punjab Police reached. She has taken the CCTV data of the bus stand with her.

