Watch Debate: Death toll from AES jumps to 127 in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Muzaffarpur on Tuesday to take stock of the condition of children who are suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Kumar held a high-level meeting on Monday evening to review the situation which has arisen due to the outbreak of the disease, which has claimed the lives of 127 children in the state. Watch this video to know more.