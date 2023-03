videoDetails

Watch Route Map of absconding Khalistan's supporter Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Another big disclosure regarding Amritpal Singh's conspiracy has come to fore. As per reports, Amritpal was giving training to the youth on how to use arms and ammunitions. At the same time, a video has surfaced regarding Amritpal in which he is seen going towards the Kurukshetra bus stand. Know in detail the route map of absconding Amritpal in this report.