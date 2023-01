videoDetails

Weather Update: Delhi To Face Shimla Like Snowfall Next Week?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Hail is being predicted with rain next week after severe cold in Delhi. On 17th January and 18th January, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert in Delhi and Monday was seen as the coldest day of the season. The question arises whether the cold will increase further next week? Will Delhi witness snow like Shimla?