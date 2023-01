videoDetails

Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rain In Delhi-NCR For The Next 12 Hours

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Rains is expected to continue in Delhi NCR even today. It has been raining in Delhi since yesterday due to which the temperature has dropped. According to Indian Meteorological Department, rain will continue in Delhi for the next 12 hours. There is also a possibility of light drizzle in East Haryana, Rajasthan, and many places.