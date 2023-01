videoDetails

What did Devkinandan say on Dhirendra Shastri?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is continuously getting the support of the people. Now the name of narrator Devkinandan Thakur has also been added to this list. He said that a 27-year-old Mahatma is removing the sorrows of the people of the country. If I speak, 'Dhirendra Shastri will not hold a court'.