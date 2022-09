What happened in the Ankita murder case so far, Watch this report

| Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

After the Ankita murder case, where there is anger among the people, on the other hand the Uttarakhand government is also taking big steps continuously. The accused Pulkit Arya has been sent to jail. So his father and brother were expelled from the party by the BJP. Watch what happened in the Ankita murder case so far in this report.