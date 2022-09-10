NewsVideos

What is Owaisi's statement on the opposition indicating?

Everyone's eyes are on the 2024 elections. From now on all the political parties started showing their strength. The debate is also going on about who will be the PM candidate from the opposition side. Meanwhile, Congress is also showing its strength by undertaking 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra.

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
Everyone's eyes are on the 2024 elections. From now on all the political parties started showing their strength. The debate is also going on about who will be the PM candidate from the opposition side. Meanwhile, Congress is also showing its strength by undertaking 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra.

Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
5:11
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
42:30
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
Big success in Moosewala murder case, 2 accused arrested from Nepal
2:20
Big success in Moosewala murder case, 2 accused arrested from Nepal
Amit Shah attacked Congress's India Jodo Yatra
5:57
Amit Shah attacked Congress's India Jodo Yatra
After the coronation, now Charles III becomes the new King of the United Kingdom
8:0
After the coronation, now Charles III becomes the new King of the United Kingdom

Bharat Jodo Yatra,Congress,Nitish Kumar,asaduddin owaisi on nitish kumar,Asaduddin Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi on pm modi,asaduddin owaisi latest news,AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi latest on nitish kumar news,Asaduddin Owaisi news,Sharad Pawar,BJP,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,congress bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra congress,bharat jodo yatra news,bharat yatra congress campaign,congress party bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra today,